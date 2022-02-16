Skip to main content

How to Watch Forge FC vs. Cruz Azul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

CONCACAF Champions League kicks off between Forge FC and Cruz Azul on Wednesday night.

Forge FC takes on Cruz Azul in leg 1 of 2 in the Round of 16 CONCACAF Champions League tournament at Tim Hortons Field, Hamilton, Ontario. Forge FC is coming off of two draws from the CONCACAF League semifinal in December against Motagua, where they lost due to a tie-breaker of away goals. They are new to the Champions League as the team qualified by making the semifinals in December.

How to Watch Forge FC vs. Cruz Azul Today:

Match Date: Feb. 16, 2022

Match Time: 7:56 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

Live Stream Forge FC vs. Cruz Azul on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Forge FC has recently signed Canadian midfielder Noah Jensen and goalkeeper Christopher Kalongo, and the team does not open league play until Apr. 10 against Pacific.

Cruz Azul is coming off a 2-1 loss against Necaxa in their Liga MX Clausura league. The lone goal was scored by Juan Escobar (34’). They conceded two late goals (84’ and 90+5’) with J. Corona in goal.

Cruz Azul will be without Charly Rodriguez, Pablo Aguilar, Angel Romero, and Adrian Aldrete to give them rest as they prepare to take on Toluca in league play, Sunday, Feb. 20.

The return leg of the match-up will happen Thursday, Feb. 24, at 8:30 PM EST at Estadio Azteca Stadium in Mexico City. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
16
2022

Forge FC vs. Cruz Azul

TV CHANNEL: FOX Soccer Plus
Time
7:56
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

