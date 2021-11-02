How to Watch Forge FC vs. Santos de Guápiles FC

Can Forge FC overcome a 3–1 deficit in the CONCACAF League quarterfinals when it faces Santos in the second leg of their two-match series?

In the first leg of the CONCACAF League quarterfinals, Santos de Guápiles FC defeated Forge FC 3–1. Can Forge find a way to get to the semifinals despite entering Tuesday's contest against Santos with a two-goal deficit?

How to Watch Forge FC vs. Santos de Guapiles F.C. Today:

Match Date: Nov. 2, 2021

Match Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 2

In the first leg, Forge got a goal from Kyle Bekker in the sixth minute, but Santos striker Javon East scored scored the equalizer just six minutes later. Santos took the lead on its home field on a Christopher Meneses goal in the 17th minute. Bryan Steven López Ramírez scored early the second half to make the final score 3–1.

Forge is second in the Canadian Premier League with 44 points, putting the club just one point back of Pacific FC despite playing three fewer games.

Santos plays in the Costa Rican Primera Division, where it currently sits third in the league table with three matches remaining in the Apertura.

The CONCACAF League is the second-tier CONCACAF competition and has only existed since 2017. The competition will end after 2022 due to the planned expansion of the CONCACAF Champions League.

The winner of this quarterfinal will qualify for the 2022 Champions League.

