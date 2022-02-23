Skip to main content

How to Watch León vs. Deportivo Guastatoya: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Leon leads Guastatoya 2-0 heading into the second leg of their CONCACAF Champions League meeting.

Leon and Guastatoya meet on Tuesday for the second leg of their CONCACAF Champions League matchup, with Leon holding a 2-0 lead.

How to Watch León vs. Deportivo Guastatoya Today:

Match Date: Feb. 22, 2022

Match Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Leon got a pair of first-half goals in the first match, with Omar Fernandez and Elias Hernandez each scoring goals in the victory. Leon took 15 shots with five on target, while Guastatoya took seven shots with just two on target. Leon dominated in time of possession, holding the ball for 71% of the contest.

Leon qualified for this tournament by winning Mexico's Guardianes in 2020. This is the team's fourth Champions League appearance, with its best finish coming in 2021 when it made the Round of 16. The team is currently in eighth place in the Liga MX Clausura.

Guastatoya is from Guatemala and qualified for this tournament after making it to the semifinals of the CONCACAF League, where it lost to fellow Guatemalab team Comunicaciones by a 3-1 aggregate. The team's best Champions League performance was in 2019, when it made the Round of 16.

