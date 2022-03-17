León will need to bring its best game to make it to the CONCACAF semifinals against the Seattle Sounders on Thursday.

The Seattle Sounders will hit the road for leg 2 of the CONCACAF Champions League play against León tonight. Seattle won the teams last meeting 3-0 last week. The loss is part of what led to León manager Ariel Holan to resign over the weekend. Despite handing in his resignation, Holan will remain as manager for this leg 2 matchup because his resignation was refused.

How to Watch León vs. Seattle Sounders FC Today:

Match Date: March 17, 2022

Match Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

León is coming off of back-to-back 3-0 losses against Seattle and Tigres UANL. Tigres scored two goals in the first half to head into the locker room in a comfortable position. León did not come out with enough aggression to get back on top and Tigres scored a third goal in the 72th minute to take the win home.

Seattle is coming off of a two game winning streak after beating León and then the Los Angeles Galaxy 3-2, this weekend. The Galaxy got on the board first with a goal from Tomás Balcázar just six minutes into the match. The Sounders tied it up in injury time at the end of the first half with a penalty kick from Fredy Montero. The Galaxy came out of the locker room focused and motivated and made it 2-2 three minutes into the second half. The two teams stayed even until the 72nd minute when Xavier Arreaga put one in to give the Sounders the game-winning goal.

