How to Watch Motagua vs. Seattle Sounders FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Seattle Sounders and Mantagua will meet for the first time in the round of 16 of the CONCACAF Champions League tournament.

In this round of 16 matchup for the CONCACAF Champions League, the Seattle Sounders head to Motagua for their first of two matches. This will be the first meeting ever between the two clubs and Motagua will be without its fans in the stands for this match.

How to Watch Motagua vs. Seattle Sounders FC Today:

Match Date: Feb. 17, 2022

Match Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Live Stream Motagua vs. Seattle Sounders FC on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Seattle Sounders finished second in the Western Conference this past season. Their last match was Feb. 10 against the LA Galaxy, resulting in a 1-1 draw. Prior to that, they hadn't played since late September. Seattle added Nouhou to its squad just as the plane was leaving for Honduras. He should add some strength to its back line.

Motagua played Saturday in a 1-1 draw against Olimpia in its Liga Nacional match. Roberto Moreira scored in the 12th minute, but the team gave up a goal in the 86th minute to allow Olimpia to remain in first place and Motagua in fourth. In the past five matches, Motagua has two wins, two draws and one loss. Motagua looks to Jonathan Rougier in net to guide the team to victory because it won’t have the support in the stands.

The winner of this round will face the winner of León and Guastatoya.

