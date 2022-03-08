Skip to main content

How to Watch New York City FC vs. Comunicaciones: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

A CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal meeting between New York City FC and Comunicaciones takes place on Tuesday.

New York City FC advanced into the quarterfinals by defeating Santos de Guápiles 4-0. Its last two matches in MLS play were a 1-0 loss to to the L.A. Galaxy and a 0-0 draw to Vancouver. Sean Johnson and his defense were able to keep a clean sheet in those matches.

How to Watch New York City FC vs. Comunicaciones Today:

Game Date: March 8, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live Stream New York City FC vs. Comunicaciones on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Comunicaciones had much more dramatic round of 16 games. Comunicaciones won the first leg 1-0 against Colorado, only to lose to Colorado in the second leg 1-0. That led to a shootout, which Comunicaciones won 4-3. While waiting for its quarterfinal game, Comunicaciones played two games in Liga Nacional de Guatemala where the team won both matches. Oscar Alexander Santis Cayax scored goals in both of those matches, moving the team to third in the standings.

The winner of this round will face the winner of Leon and the Seattle Sounders with the games taking place in early April.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
8
2022

New York City FC vs. Comunicaciones

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 6, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) skates with the puck in the third period against the Dallas Stars at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Rangers vs. Wild

By Matthew Beighle1 minute ago
Feb 26, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitchell Marner (16) celebrates with defenseman Justin Holl (3) after the game against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Kraken vs. Maple Leafs

By Matthew Beighle1 minute ago
Dec 17, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) drives around New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez (9) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Bucks vs. Thunder

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
Dec 5, 2021; Chester, PA, USA; New York City FC forward Talles Magno (43) takes a selfie with midfielder Valentin Castellanos (11) after beating the Philadelphia Union to win the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2021 MLS Playoffs at Subaru Park. New York City FC won 2-1. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
CONCACAF Liga de Campeones

How to Watch New York City FC vs. Comunicaciones

By Christine Brown1 minute ago
Mar 6, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) skates with the puck in the third period against the Dallas Stars at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Minnesota Wild vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Mar 6, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Seattle Kraken right wing Jordan Eberle (7) tries to skate with the puck the past Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho (20) during the third period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff9 minutes ago
Mar 7, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Florida Panthers center Sam Reinhart (13) skates around Buffalo Sabres defenseman Robert Hagg (8) with the puck during the third period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff12 minutes ago
Feb 28, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko (35) makes a save in front of New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63) during the third period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New Jersey Devils vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff14 minutes ago
Mar 5, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Cam Atkinson (89) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Chicago Blackhawks in the third period at the Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy