New York City FC advanced into the quarterfinals by defeating Santos de Guápiles 4-0. Its last two matches in MLS play were a 1-0 loss to to the L.A. Galaxy and a 0-0 draw to Vancouver. Sean Johnson and his defense were able to keep a clean sheet in those matches.

How to Watch New York City FC vs. Comunicaciones Today:

Game Date: March 8, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Comunicaciones had much more dramatic round of 16 games. Comunicaciones won the first leg 1-0 against Colorado, only to lose to Colorado in the second leg 1-0. That led to a shootout, which Comunicaciones won 4-3. While waiting for its quarterfinal game, Comunicaciones played two games in Liga Nacional de Guatemala where the team won both matches. Oscar Alexander Santis Cayax scored goals in both of those matches, moving the team to third in the standings.

The winner of this round will face the winner of Leon and the Seattle Sounders with the games taking place in early April.

