How to Watch New York City FC vs Santos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Round two of the CONCACAF Champions League will continue today as NYCFC will take on Santos.

This will be the second meeting for these two clubs. The first meeting was a 2-0 victory for NYCFC. Valentin Castellanos had both of the goals for the club and the team is hoping that success can translate into today.

How to Watch New York City Football Club vs Santos Today:

Game Date: Feb. 23, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Live stream the New York City Football Club vs Santos match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

NYCFC is rolling right now, having won four of its last five matches dating back to last year. The last time the club didn't win a match was against Philadelphia Union in November, which ended in a draw.

Santos is the underdog coming into this match and will need to play better than it did in the first match. It will be an uphill battle for the club considering its offensive struggles.

Even though Santos will look to pull the upset, NYCFC is favored and likely will win. It will still be a competitive match regardless.

Tune into TUDN at 12 p.m. ET to catch all of the CONCACAF action between these two clubs.

Regional restrictions may apply.

NYC FC
CONCACAF Liga de Campeones

