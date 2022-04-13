New York City FC face Seattle Sounders FC in the second leg of the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League semifinal on Wednesday.

Seattle Sounders FC got off to a great start in the first leg of the semifinal matchup with New York City FC, when Albert Rusnák, Jordan Morris and Nicolás Lodeiro all got on the scoresheet to give the Sounders a 3-1 lead heading into the second leg at Red Bull Arena in New Jersey.

How to Watch New York City FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC Today:

Match Date: April 13, 2022

Match Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Sports 1

Live Stream New York City FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Despite being in 11th place in the Western Conference standings in MLS, Seattle is enjoying a fine run of form, especially in this year's CONCACAF Champions League. Including all competitions, the Sounders are undefeated in their last six matches with the USMNT's Jordan Morris being a big part of the attack for Brian Schmetzer's men with three goals in that span.

Colombian forward Fredy Montero has done great in relief of Peruvian striker Raúl Ruidíaz with four goals of his own in the team's last six matches, two of which were from the penalty spot.



NYCFC, on the other hand, has had a hard time living up to last season's MLS Cup title, as the team has just one win in its first five matches in the MLS regular season, and is currently sitting in 12th place in the Eastern Conference standings.

Regional restrictions may apply.