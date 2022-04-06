Skip to main content

How to Watch Pumas UNAM vs. Cruz Azul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The semifinal round of the CONCACAF Champions League gets underway when Pumas UNAM hosts Cruz Azul on Tuesday at Estadio Olímpico Universitario.

Pumas UNAM is still alive in the CONCACAF Champions League following a thrilling come-from-behind second leg victory in penalty kicks against MLS club New England Revolution. Led by head coach Andrés Lillini, Pumas won the second leg 3-0 after losing in Gillette Stadium by the same scoreline in the first leg. Cruz Azul made it to the semifinals following a 2-1 aggregate finish over Canadien club CF Montreal.

How to Watch Pumas UNAM vs. Cruz Azul Today:

Match Date: April 5, 2022

Match Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Sports 1

Live Stream Pumas UNAM vs. Cruz Azul on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Juan Ignacio Dinenno scored a brace to add on to Sebastián Saucedo's 59th minute finish to make it 3-0 for Pumas at home in the second leg of the quarterfinal round against New England. Dinenno then went on to score the definitive penalty kick that would send the Mexican side to the semifinals, leaving Bruce Arena's men behind.

For Cruz Azul, Mexican winger Uriel Antuna notched goals in each of the legs against Montreal to eliminate the Canadien side 2-1 on aggregate.

Cruz Azul is looking for its second-ever CONCACAF Champions League title, the first coming in 2014. Pumas has yet to win the international title in the club's history.

The winner of the semifinal matchup will face off against the winner between NYCFC and Seattle Sounders, who get their first leg underway on Wednesday at Lumen Field in Seattle.

Regional restrictions may apply.

