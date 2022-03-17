Skip to main content

How to Watch Pumas UNAM vs. New England Revolution: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The New England Revolution looks to make it to the CONCACAF Champions League semifinals for the first time.

The Revolution will travel to Estadio Olimpico Universitario to play Pumas UNAM in the second leg of CONCACAF Champions League play. New England won the first leg 3-0 last week on a snow-covered field in Foxborough, MA. Conditions will differ drastically for this matchup, where the weather should be around 65 degrees in comparison to the 30-degree weather the two teams played in last week.

The Revolution will be expecting Pumas to come out very aggressively considering the lead that New England currently has in aggregate scoring. Pumas will need to score four goals in order to move on to the semifinal match against either Cruz Azul or CF Montreal. The Revolution will be looking to bounce back after a 3-2 loss to Real Salt Lake this past weekend. 

Pumas UNAM is also coming off of a loss to Cruz Azul in Liga MX play this past weekend. Pumas dropped the game 2-1 in a tight game. Cruz Azul scored first in the 29th minute. Álvarez of Pumas answered just a minute later. The game remained tied until the 70th minute when Escobar found the back of the net. The score stood for the remaining 20 minutes. 

Pumas currently sits in 10th in Liga MX play with 11 points. New England sits in ninth in MLS play with four points since the season just began.

USATSI_17904183
