How to Watch Pumas UNAM vs. Seattle Sounders FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Sounders are carrying the whole of the United States on its back in Leg 1 of the CONCACAF Champions League final against Pumas UNAM.

Pumas UNAM and the Sounders will meet tonight in the CONCACAF Champions League final first-leg matchup.

How to Watch Pumas UNAM vs. Seattle Sounders FC Today:

Match Date: April. 27, 2022

Match Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Sports 1

Live Stream Pumas UNAM vs. Seattle Sounders FC on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Sounders were able to make it past New York City FC on aggregate scoring to earn the chance to prove themselves against Pumas in the final stage of CONCACAF play. With the U.S. being represented in the final, there is a lot of pride for both countries lying in this game. 

In its last five games, Seattle has a mixed bag of results with two wins, two losses and one draw. Most recently, the Sounders dropped a 4-3 game to the Earthquakes. Nicolás Lodeiro, Cristian Roldan and Jordan Morris scored for Seattle in that outing — a fact the team hopes those players can repeat again tonight.

Pumas has had less success in its last five games, with only one win, two losses and two draws. In its last game, Pumas lost 3-1 to Guadalajara in Liga MX play. It definitely seems like Pumas is having a hard time finding consistency in the last several weeks within league play, but the club has found the motivation needed to make it to the CONCACAF Champions League final which has to count for something. 

Both teams have a lot on the line in this final. It should be a super competitive game and fun for fans to tune into.

Regional restrictions may apply.

USATSI_18142647
CONCACAF Liga de Campeones

