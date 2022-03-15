Skip to main content

How to Watch Quarterfinal: Comunicaciones vs. New York City FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

New York City FC will be put to the test, playing its fourth game in 10 days on Tuesday against Comunicaciones.

New York City FC Pigeons won the first meeting between these two clubs with goals from Valentin Castellanos in the 29th minute, Maximiliano Moralez in the 65th minute and Santiago Rodríguez in the 71st minute. The Pigeons were strong offensively with six shots on goal, owning possession of the ball 67% of the time with a pass accuracy of 84%. Currently in the MLS, New York City is 1-1-1 with four points.

How to Watch Comunicaciones vs. New York City FC Today:

Game Date: March 15, 2022

Game Time:  7:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Live Stream Comunicaciones vs. New York City FC on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Comunicaciones has won its past three matches in Liga Nacional de Guatemala play. With the team is at the halfway point of its Clausura season, it is currently in third place with 21 points, sitting two points behind first. 

New York City will have to overcome playing its fourth game in 10 days. Fortunately in its latest MLS match it was able to jump to an early lead on Montréal in a 4-1 win. As soon as the third goal was scored, managers promptly subbed out two of the midfielders to give their legs some rest. Again in the 82nd minute, another substitution was made and a goal from Thiago Andrade was scored a minute later. 

Both teams will be fighting for the win this time around.

