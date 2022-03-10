Skip to main content

How to Watch Quarterfinal: Cruz Azul vs. CF Montreal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Cruz Azul is favored in this quarterfinal matchup due in large part to the strong fan base it will have in its home stadium.

Cruz Azul and CF Montreal will meet this evening in leg one of CONCACAF Champions League play.  

How to Watch Cruz Azul vs. CF Montreal Today:

Match Date: Mar. 9, 2022

Match Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Live Stream Cruz Azul vs. CF Montreal on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Cruz Azul has had a few tough games recently only winning one of its last five. The team's most recent loss came to Puebla on Saturday with a 3-1 result. Fernando Aristeguieta scored all three goals for Puebla with the first taking place only seven minutes into the match. Cruz Azul's Juan Escobar answered that first goal only to minutes later to tie the match up. Unfortunately, that was the extent of scoring for Cruz Azul and its defense lacked allowing Aristeguieta to put in two more.  

With Puebla currently sitting in first place in Liga MX, the loss was not necessarily unexpected for fans. Certainly, Cruz Azul fans will be hoping for a much better result in tonight's game.

CF Montreal has two wins, two losses and one draw over its last five games. The team's most recent loss came from the Philadelphia Union in MLS play on Saturday. Despite Lassi Lappalainen scoring first in the game at the 32nd-minute mark for CF Montreal, Philadelphia answered with two goals in the second half to pick up the three points.

Cruz Azul has a huge home-field advantage so the team and its fans will be hoping for a great lead in aggregate scoring leaving this game.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17777164
