The Quarterfinals of the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League continue on Wednesday when the Revolution host Pumas of Universidad Nacional in the first leg of the round.

New England Revolution faces its first action so far in the CONCACAF tournament as Round of 16 opponent AS Cavaly from the Haitian had to withdraw due to travel visa issues. The MLS side faces Pumas from Liga MX who did away with historic Costa Rican club Saprissa 6-3 on aggregate.

How to Watch New England Revolution vs. Universidad Nacional on Wednesday:

Match Date: March 9, 2022

Match Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

New England, led by former USA men's head coach Bruce Arena, is taking part in the club's first continental tournament action since 2010 when the Revs finished as runners-up in the North American SuperLiga.

The Revolution are coming off of a draw 2-2 at Portland and a 1-0 home victory over FC Dallas in the club's first two matches of league play this season. Carles Gil scored a penalty kick at the end of the first half to give Arena's men their first win of the season.

Pumas had their most recent match in Liga MX postponed on Sunday due to the horrific riot that broke out in the Querétaro vs. Atlas match that shocked the entire footballing and non-footballing world alike. Liga MX announced heavy sanctions over the parties involved but will continue on with Matchday 10 this weekend, where Pumas will visit Cruz Azul on Saturday.

