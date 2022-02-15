Round of 16 play in the CONCACAF Champions League pits Santos de Guapiles against New York City FC.

The Round of 16 in the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League gets underway this week, with the first legs of the eight matchups being played. Santos de Guapiles and New York City FC will meet in one of those games.

How to Watch Santos de Guapiles vs. New York City FC Today:

Match Date: Feb. 15, 2022

Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Costa Rican team Santos de Guapiles qualified for this tournament through the CONCACAF League, where it was the second-ranked losing quarterfinal team. This is the team's first CONCACAF Champions League appearance.

In domestic play, the team is struggled in the Liga FPD Clausura, as it sits 10th in the standings through four games. But the team was in third place in the Apertura.

New York City FC is one of four MLS clubs to qualify for this tournament. It qualified via winning the 2021 MLS Cup and is making its second appearance in the CONCACAF Champions League. It also was in the 2020 event, where it made it to the quarterfinals.

The team finished fourth in the Eastern Conference in the 2021 MLS season.

This game will take place in Costa Rica. The second leg will be on Feb. 23 and will be played in Los Angeles.

