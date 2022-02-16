Skip to main content

How to Watch Santos Laguna vs. CF Montreal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Santos Laguna takes on CF Montreal in a CONCACAF Champions League match.

Mexico's Santos Laguna takes on Canada's CF Montreal on Tuesday in the first leg of their Round of 16 matchup in the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League.

How to Watch Santos Laguna vs. CF Montreal Today:

Match Date: Feb. 15, 2022

Match Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Live Stream Santos Laguna vs. CF Montreal on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Santos Laguna earned this spot by being the runners-up of the 2021 Guardianes in Liga MX. This is the seventh time this team has qualified for the CONCACAF Champions League and the first time since 2019. The team's best showing was a runner-up spot in 2013.

The team finished fifth in the Liga MX Apertura, but is currently in last place in the Clausura.

CF Montreal grabbed Canada's one automatic berth to this tournament by winning the 2021 Canadian Championship. This is the fifth time that the team had played in the CONCACAF Champions League. It was the runners-up back in 2015.

Despite playing in Canada, CF Montreal doesn't play in the Canadian Premier League but instead is one of three Canadian teams in MLS. MLS teams have won every Canadian Championship that has been contested.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
15
2022

Santos Laguna vs. CF Montreal

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 2
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Santos Laguna
CONCACAF Liga de Campeones

How to Watch Santos Laguna vs. CF Montreal

1 minute ago
SAN FRANCISCO DONS
College Basketball

How to Watch San Francisco Dons at Pacific Tigers

1 minute ago
san diego state
College Basketball

How to Watch Utah State Aggies at San Diego State Aztecs

1 minute ago
Alpine
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Olympic Alpine Skiing: Men's Slalom First Run

46 minutes ago
PEPPERDINE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Pacific at Pepperdine in Women's College Basketball

1 hour ago
Jan 4, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (2) drives against Arkansas Razorbacks forward Jaylin Williams (10) during the second half at Bud Walton Arena. Vanderbilt won 75-74. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Arkansas at Missouri

1 hour ago
Jan 17, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) shoots the ball over Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) in the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Wisconsin at Indiana

1 hour ago
oregon state
College Basketball

How to Watch Colorado at Oregon State

1 hour ago
Jan 11, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Tyrese Hunter (11) shoots as Kansas Jayhawks forward Jalen Wilson (10) and forward David McCormack (33) defend during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Iowa State at TCU

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy