Mexico's Santos Laguna takes on Canada's CF Montreal on Tuesday in the first leg of their Round of 16 matchup in the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League.

How to Watch Santos Laguna vs. CF Montreal Today:

Match Date: Feb. 15, 2022

Match Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Live Stream Santos Laguna vs. CF Montreal on fuboTV:

Santos Laguna earned this spot by being the runners-up of the 2021 Guardianes in Liga MX. This is the seventh time this team has qualified for the CONCACAF Champions League and the first time since 2019. The team's best showing was a runner-up spot in 2013.

The team finished fifth in the Liga MX Apertura, but is currently in last place in the Clausura.

CF Montreal grabbed Canada's one automatic berth to this tournament by winning the 2021 Canadian Championship. This is the fifth time that the team had played in the CONCACAF Champions League. It was the runners-up back in 2015.

Despite playing in Canada, CF Montreal doesn't play in the Canadian Premier League but instead is one of three Canadian teams in MLS. MLS teams have won every Canadian Championship that has been contested.

