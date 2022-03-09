Seattle will look to right the ship on Tuesday after losing to Leon in the League's Championship back in September.

The Seattle Sounders will host Club Leon on Tuesday in the quarterfinals of the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League. The Sounders had a fairly easy game in the round of 16 against Montague who they beat 5-0 in the second leg to advance to the quarters.

How to Watch Seattle Sounders FC vs. Club Leon Today:

Game Date: March 8, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live Stream Seattle Sounders FC vs. Club Leon on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Sounders are coming off of a 1-0 loss to Real Salt Lake this past weekend. After a nearly two hour weather delay due to lightning in the area, Real Salt Lake's Bobby Wood was able to score in the 46eth minut to give the team the win.

Club Leon seemed to have an easy road to the quarterfinals as well, winning both matches against Guastatoya. The club did not allow any goals during those matches.

Leon is coming off of a 1-0 over Juarez last week. Elías Hernández scored for Leon in the 55th minute to win the game.

With Leon knocking off Seattle to win the League's Cup back in September, the Sounders will certainly be coming out looking for revenge.

Regional restrictions may apply.