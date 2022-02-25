The Seattle Sounders will need to rally against Montagua if they want to advance in CONCACAF Champions League play.

In this Round of 16 matchup for the CONCACAF Champions League, the Seattle Sounders will be hosting Motagua for their second of two matches. This will be the second meeting ever between the two clubs. Their first match ended in a 0-0 draw.

How to Watch Seattle Sounders FC vs. Motagua today:

Game Date: Feb. 24, 2022

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Because of the draw in the first match, Seattle will need to win either through regular time, overtime or a shootout in order to advance to the next round.

Seattle statistically led the game but could not get a ball into the back of the net. The Sounders were able to generate 11 shots with four on target. They were also able to create five corner kicks. Seattle will have midfielders Joao Paulo and Danny Leyva looking to add more minutes and hopefully provide a spark. Seattle will also have its fans in attendance unlike when they played their first leg matchup in Honduras.

Motagua is in the middle of their Liga Nacional season and had a game in between these matches where they had a 0-0 against Lobos UPNFM. Sounders will start their MLS season later this month as they host Nashville at Lumen Field.

