How to Watch Seattle Sounders FC vs. New York City FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Seattle Sounders and New York City FC meet in Leg 1 of CONCACAF Champions League semifinal play on Wednesday.

In the first-leg semifinal match for the Sounders and New York City FC, these two MLS powerhouses battle for a spot in the finals of the CONCACAF Champions League tournament. 

How to Watch Seattle Sounders FC vs. New York City FC Today:

Match Date: April 6, 2022

Match Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live Stream Seattle Sounders FC vs. New York City FC on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

While these two clubs have not had the early-season success that they typically see, it could be due to juggling the two schedules between CONCACAF play and their regular MLS season play. This leg of the match should be easier on the two clubs as they would not have to travel internationally.

The Sounders earned their spot by defeating León with an aggregate score of 4-1. In the first leg, the Sounders won 3-0 with two goals from Fredy Montero and a final goal from Jordan Morris. In the second leg, Seattle got ahead by means of another goal from Montero. However, León was able to score a goal in the 91st minute.

New York City advanced past Comunicaciones on a tiebreaker with an advantage on away goals despite the loss it received in leg 2 on March 15. 

Both teams should be familiar with each other, having met five times in the past with New York City FC having won three times and Seattle having won twice.

Regional restrictions may apply.

