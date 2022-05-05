How to Watch Seattle Sounders FC vs. Pumas UNAM

Seattle Sounders FC hosts Pumas UNAM in the winner-take-all second leg of the CONCACAF Champions League final on Wednesday at Lumen Field.

The Sounders look to make history by becoming the first MLS club to win the CONCACAF Champions League since the tournament's relaunch in 2009 when they host Pumas UNAM, who will look to become the eighth club from Liga MX to win the continental title.

Game Date: May 4, 2022

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: UNIMAS (KTFV - Harlingen)

The first leg in Mexico City delivered a thrilling 2-2 draw where Juan Dinneno scored a brace, but one in which the Sounders were able to make a comeback via two Nicolás Lodeiro penalty kicks, the latter being in the 99th minute of the match.

Seattle became just the fourth MLS side to achieve a result in Mexico in the CONCACAF Champions League final. The previous three teams, Los Angeles FC, Toronto FC and Montreal Impact all went on to lose the matchup, with both Toronto and Montreal losing at home following getting a result in Mexico.

The Sounders look to become the first team from MLS to lift the CONCACAF Champions League trophy when it faces Pumas in front of what is expected to be a sellout crowd of over 67,000 fans at Lumen Field on Wednesday.

