The CONCACAF Nations League begins on Thursday, with the first four matchdays taking place over the next two weeks.

UEFA isn't the only confederation that's currently hosting a Nations League. The CONCACAF Nations League will begin play on June 2, with the first four matchdays taking place between June 2 and June 14 before returning next March.

How to Watch CONCACAF Nations League:

Match Date: June 2-14, 2022

TV: TUDN

TUDN is set to broadcast a handful of this year's games in Spanish. The network's first broadcast is Thursday, with Panama taking on Costa Rica at 7:20 p.m. ET. Coverage continues on Friday, with Curacao playing Honduras at 7:50 p.m. ET.

One game to circle on your calendar is on June 10, when the United States will play Grenada on TUDN at 9:30 p.m. ET.

The CONCACAF Nations League is a three-tier league with a promotion and relegation system. 12 teams make up League A, including defending champions the United States. League B features 16 teams, while League C features 13 teams.

El Salvador, Grenada, Jamaica and Suriname are new to League A this year, while Bermuda, Cuba, Haiti and Trinidad and Tobago were relegated to League B. The winners of each League B group earn promotion, while the last-place teams of the League A groups are relegated.

