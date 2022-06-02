Skip to main content

How to Watch CONCACAF Nations League: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The CONCACAF Nations League begins on Thursday, with the first four matchdays taking place over the next two weeks.

UEFA isn't the only confederation that's currently hosting a Nations League. The CONCACAF Nations League will begin play on June 2, with the first four matchdays taking place between June 2 and June 14 before returning next March.

How to Watch CONCACAF Nations League:

Match Date: June 2-14, 2022

TV: TUDN

TUDN is set to broadcast a handful of this year's games in Spanish. The network's first broadcast is Thursday, with Panama taking on Costa Rica at 7:20 p.m. ET. Coverage continues on Friday, with Curacao playing Honduras at 7:50 p.m. ET.

One game to circle on your calendar is on June 10, when the United States will play Grenada on TUDN at 9:30 p.m. ET. 

The CONCACAF Nations League is a three-tier league with a promotion and relegation system. 12 teams make up League A, including defending champions the United States. League B features 16 teams, while League C features 13 teams.

El Salvador, Grenada, Jamaica and Suriname are new to League A this year, while Bermuda, Cuba, Haiti and Trinidad and Tobago were relegated to League B. The winners of each League B group earn promotion, while the last-place teams of the League A groups are relegated.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
2
2022

CONCACAF Nations League

TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
7:20
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
