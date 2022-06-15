Skip to main content

How to Watch El Salvador vs United States: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The United States takes on El Salvador on Tuesday night in a CONCACAF Nations League match.

The United States and El Salvador will meet Tuesday night in San Salvador in a group stage match at the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League. This will be the final matchup in this group for this window of games, with neither team playing again until March.

How to Watch El Salvador vs United States: CONCACAF Nations League Today:

Match Date: June 14, 2022

Match Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live Stream El Salvador vs United States on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

Currently, El Salvador leads the Group D standings with four points, but the team has played one more match so far than the United States has.

El Salvador defeated Grenada 3-1, then drew with them 2-2 in the rematch. Nelson Bonilla scored a pair of goals so far for the Salvadorian side.

As for the United States, it will be playing just its second game of this tournament. It opened play on June 10 against Grenada, posting a dominant 5-0 win, which included four goals from Jesús Ferreira, a forward who plays for FC Dallas.

The winner of this group qualifies for the Nations League Finals and the Gold Cup. Second place also qualifies for the Gold Cup, while last place will have to try to make it into the Gold Cup through the preliminary round. Last place also is relegated to League B for the next CONCACAF Nations League, though it would be a surprise to see either of these teams overtaken by Grenada, especially with Grenada having just one match left in this competition.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
14
2022

El Salvador vs United States

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 5, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Texas Rangers during the ninth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Twins at Mariners

By Adam Childs55 seconds ago
HFX Wanderers
Canadian Premier League Soccer

How to Watch HFX Wanderers FC at FC Edmonton

By Brandon Rush55 seconds ago
United States' midfielder Weston McKennie (8) gets past Costa Rica's defender scar Duarte (6) during the second half in their World Cup qualifier.
CONCACAF Nations League

How to Watch El Salvador vs United States

By Justin Carter55 seconds ago
Jun 12, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) scores a run on a sacrifice fly hit by right fielder Randal Grichuk (not pictured) during the fourth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 6/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Jun 11, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Colorado Rockies designated hitter Charlie Blackmon (19) is greeted at the dugout after scoring a run on a double hit by second baseman Brendan Rodgers (not pictured) during the sixth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 6/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Jun 4, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez (13) high fives baseman Whit Merrifield (15) after hitting a home run against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Royals at Giants

By Ben Macaluso30 minutes ago
Jun 13, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Diego Padres shortstop Jake Cronenworth (9), third baseman Manny Machado (13), and teammates celebrate after the 4-1 win against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 6/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff55 minutes ago
Jun 13, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish (11) reacts after striking out Chicago Cubs center fielder Ian Happ to end the eight inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 6/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff55 minutes ago
Jun 11, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox left fielder AJ Pollock (18) can t catch a two run single hit by Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (not pictured) during the tenth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 6/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff55 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy