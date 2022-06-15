The United States and El Salvador will meet Tuesday night in San Salvador in a group stage match at the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League. This will be the final matchup in this group for this window of games, with neither team playing again until March.

How to Watch El Salvador vs United States: CONCACAF Nations League Today:

Match Date: June 14, 2022

Match Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live Stream El Salvador vs United States on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

Currently, El Salvador leads the Group D standings with four points, but the team has played one more match so far than the United States has.

El Salvador defeated Grenada 3-1, then drew with them 2-2 in the rematch. Nelson Bonilla scored a pair of goals so far for the Salvadorian side.

As for the United States, it will be playing just its second game of this tournament. It opened play on June 10 against Grenada, posting a dominant 5-0 win, which included four goals from Jesús Ferreira, a forward who plays for FC Dallas.

The winner of this group qualifies for the Nations League Finals and the Gold Cup. Second place also qualifies for the Gold Cup, while last place will have to try to make it into the Gold Cup through the preliminary round. Last place also is relegated to League B for the next CONCACAF Nations League, though it would be a surprise to see either of these teams overtaken by Grenada, especially with Grenada having just one match left in this competition.

Regional restrictions may apply.