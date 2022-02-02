Skip to main content

How to Watch Venezuela vs Argentina in Futsal World Cup: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Venezuela is coming off a loss and Argentina is coming off a win. These two teams will either be looking to avoid a losing streak or create a winning streak.

This has been some very tightly-contested 2022 World Cup Futsal play and both of these teams have been fun to watch.

How to Watch CONMEBOL Futsal Copa America: Argentina vs Venezuela Today:

Match Date: Feb. 2, 2022

Match Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 2

Live stream the Argentina vs Venezuela match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Venezuela's last loss came against Paraguay and both teams were extremely competitive. It was a tie game and then Paraguay was able to punch in a goal late. It was snuck by the goaltender who had his sights focused on the other direction.

Argentina caused a lot of problems for Peru in the previous outing. Argentina was able to score four goals and prevent Peru from scoring more than one.

The defense will be a key factor in today's game as Argentina will look to clamp down and play hard against Venezuela.

Venezuela will need to be better offensively if it wants to beat Argentina. Both of these teams will need to step up.

Tune in to Fox Sports 2 at 3 p.m. ET today to see if Venezuela came to avenge the loss it took in the previous game or if Argentina can come off the last win and take another victory today.

Regional restrictions may apply.

