Group play in the CONMEBOL Futsal Copa America continues on Monday with Bolivia facing Paraguay,

How to Watch CONMEBOL Futsal Copa America: Bolivia vs. Paraguay Today:

Match Date: Jan. 31, 2022

Match Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Paraguay has played one match so far in this round, defeating Venezuela 4-3 on Sunday, with Hugo Martinez scoring two of the team's four goals. Juan Gomez and Francisco Martinez each added one as well.

Bolivia has played two matches, with a 4-3 win over Peru yesterday and a 2-1 loss to Argentina on Friday. Miguel Padilla has scored a goal in both games for the country.

This is the 13th Copa America. Brazil has won all but two of the previous 12, with Argentina winning the other two. Paraguay made it to the championship game in 1998, 1999 and 2015, plus finished third in the most recent Copa America in 2017. Bolivia finished fourth in 2000.

Futsal is a football-based game that is played indoors on a hard court and features two teams of five players each, with one of those five serving as the goalkeeper. Unlike soccer, futsal allows unlimited substitutions. The ball used is smaller than the traditional soccer ball.

