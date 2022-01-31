How to Watch Copa América de Futsal: Chile vs. Brazil

Skip to main content

How to Watch CONMEBOL Copa América de Futsal: Chile vs. Brazil: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Brazil, the most successful team in the history of Copa América de Futsal, takes on Chile on Monday.

Group play in the CONMEBOL Copa América de Futsal continues on Monday with Brazil taking on Chile.

Match Date: Jan. 31, 2022

Match Time: 12:50 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Live stream the Chile vs. Brazil match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Brazil won its only match so far, defeating Ecuador 5–1, with five different players scoring in the match.

Chile, meanwhile, has played two matches so far and has struggled, losing 3–1 to Colombia in its opening match and then 4–2 to Ecuador on Sunday.

This is the 13th Copa America. Of the first 12, Brazil has won 10, including beating Argentina 4–2 to win the title in the 2017 tournament, the most recent time this event was held. Brazil finished third in the 2021 Futsal World Cup, an event the country has won five times.

Chile has never placed better than fifth in this event and has never qualified for the World Cup.

Futsal is a football-based game that is played indoors on a hard court and features two teams of five players each, with one of those five serving as the goalkeeper. Unlike soccer, futsal allows unlimited substitutions. The ball used is smaller than the traditional soccer ball.

