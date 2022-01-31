How to Watch Copa América de Futsal: Peru vs. Argentina

Argentina, one of the top futsal teams in the world, takes on Peru on Monday in a Copa América group stage game.

How to Watch CONMEBOL Copa América de Futsal: Peru vs. Argentina Today:

Match Date: Jan. 31, 2022

Match Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 2

Argentina won its only match so far, beating Bolivia 2–1 in the opening match. Pablo Taborda scored a pair of goals in the victory.

Meanwhile, Peru is struggling. The team has lost twice already, losing 3–2 against Venezuela and 4–3 against Bolivia. The team has come close, but is still sitting in a pretty big hole with just two more matches to play.

Argentina is the only team other than Brazil to have won this event, winning the 2003 and 2015 tournaments, plus placing second six other times. The team finished second last year in the FIFA Futsal World Cup.

Peru has a best finish of sixth in this tournament. In 2017, the team placed ninth.

Futsal is a football-based game that is played indoors on a hard court and features two teams of five players each, with one of those five serving as the goalkeeper. Unlike soccer, futsal allows unlimited substitutions. The ball used is smaller than the traditional soccer ball.

