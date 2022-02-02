Skip to main content

How to Watch Uruguay vs Chile in Futsal World Cup: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Uruguay and Chile will face off in group play in the 2022 Copa America.

Group play continues as Uruguay and Chile face off in the 2022 CONMEBOL Copa America.

How to Watch CONMEBOL Futsal Copa America: Chile vs Uruguay Today:

Match Date: Feb. 2, 2022

Match Time: 9 a.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 2

Live stream the Chile vs Uruguay match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Chile suffered a defeat to Colombia a few days ago but is hoping to bounce back against Uruguay today. Uruguay also suffered a similar loss to Colombia but it wasn't able to score a goal during the match.

Chile was at least able to score a goal during the World Cup match. Though Chile made some fantastic saves, it let too many quick goals through and they couldn't seem to match Colombia offensively. 

Both of these clubs are coming off of a loss, which will make this even more of a battle. Chile and Uruguay hope to keep this close and avoid the same type of mistakes both clubs made in the previous game. 

The offense will be a major factor, as both clubs have struggled to generate any in the last few games.

Tune in to see which team can bounce back from the loss.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
2
2022

Uruguay vs Chile

TV CHANNEL: Fox Sports 2
Time
9:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
just now
