    • November 16, 2021
    How to Watch Argentina vs. Brazil: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Argentina can seal its longest winning streak against Brazil in 64 years as the South American superpowers collide in World Cup qualifying.
    Argentina is in rare form after beating Brazil in each of their past two encounters. Argentina will look to make it three in a row against Brazil for the first time since 1957 when the rivals clash on Tuesday in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying.

    The top two teams in CONMEBOL qualifying competition are miles ahead of the competition, but Argentina can close the gap on Brazil to just three points with a home win.

    How to Watch Argentina vs. Brazil Today

    Game Date: Nov. 16, 2021

    Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

    Game Venue: Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario, San Juan, Argentina

    TV: fubo Sports Network 2

    Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Argentina's most recent win against Brazil came in the final of this year’s Copa América in July. Angel Di Maria’s deft chip was all that separated the two teams in the 1–0 win.

    That win was especially significant as it finally ended Lionel Messi’s wait for a major title with his country outside the Olympics, a considerable weight off his shoulders ahead of next year’s World Cup.

    The Paris Saint-Germain forward was limited to a cameo off the bench in Friday’s 1–0 win away to Uruguay, which put Argentina on the verge of securing its place in Qatar.

    While Brazil is already guaranteed to finish among CONMEBOL’s top four, another four points would be enough for Argentina to become the second outfit to qualify.

    Despite the current six-point gap between the pair, an Argentina win at the Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario would reinforce the notion of a momentum shift among South America’s dominant superpowers.

    Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has won twice and lost twice in four meetings with Brazil as a manager.

    Argentina is unbeaten in 20 outings and has all the motivation to extend that run as a World Cup spot beckons, but Brazil will be similarly inspired.

    Conmebol
    CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying 2022

    How to Watch Argentina vs. Brazil

