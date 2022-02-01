South American superpowers will face off when Argentina hosts Colombia in World Cup qualifying.

Argentina’s plane tickets to Qatar for later this year are already booked, but the South American giants have a 22-game unbeaten streak to defend when they host Colombia in 2022 World Cup qualifying.

Reinaldo Rueda’s side is more desperate for three points in Cordoba, meanwhile, after a 1-0 loss at home to Peru ousted the club from CONMEBOL’s qualifying places.

How to Watch Argentina vs. Colombia Today

Game Date: Feb. 1, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Game Venue: Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes, Cordoba, Argentina

TV: fubo Sports Network 4

Live Stream: You can stream Uruguay vs. Venezuela on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Colombia now sits two points off the playoff spot and needs a win over La Albiceleste to take it back, though it must beat Argentina on its soil for the first time this century to do so.

However, Los Cafeteros has failed to win any of their last six qualifiers on the road to Qatar and appears at serious risk of failing to qualify for a World Cup finals since the 2010 edition.

Rueda’s side has proved difficult to penetrate but has also failed to net in each of those last six competitive outings, despite the best efforts of captain and all-time top scorer Radamel Falcao.

Argentina recently weathered a storm in Chile to come away with a 2-1 win last Thursday, when Angel Di Mara’s sensational opener set the tone before Lautaro Martinez’s ultimate decider:

The reigning Copa América champions will be missing a few players following that result, however, with Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico, Rodrigo de Paul and Leandro Paredes suspended.

Papu Gomez is carrying a serious ankle sprain and will be unavailable as well, while Brighton playmaker Alexis Mac Allister has been ruled out after he tested positive for Covid-19.

The most notable concern for Colombia is the absence of Everton center-back Yerry Mina, who can’t play due to an accumulation of bookings, forcing Rueda to reassess his back-line make-up.

