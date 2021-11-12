Skip to main content
    • November 12, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Austria vs Israel: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Austria is currently No. 4 in Group F as it continues its qualifying mission by taking on Israel, which is No. 3 in the same group.
    Author:

    Since starting qualifier play in September, Israel is 3-0-2. It beat the Faroe Islands 4-0 staring a hat trick from Eran Zahavi. The team went on to beat Austria 5-2 before losing to Denmark 5-0. Then it dropped another game to Scotland prior to edging out Moldova 2-1 on goals from Zahavi and Mu'nas Dabbur heading into this contest.

    How to Watch Austria vs Israel Today Online:

    Game Date: Nov. 12th, 2021

    Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

    TV: TUDNxtra 2

    You can live stream Austria vs Israel on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Austria's September and October have led it to a 2-0-3 record. It started by beating Moldova 2-0 before losing to Israel 5-2. Scotland proved too much for Austria, beating it 1-0, but the team bounced back against the Faroe Islands 2-0. Most recently, Austria lost to Denmark 1-0 on a 53rd-minute goal from Joakim Mæhle.

    Israel is lopsided in goals with midfielder Zahavi, who has eight goals and two assists on 26 shots. He is followed by Dabbur, who has five goals and an assist on 12 shots. Austria ranks only No. 21 in goals scored.

    The last time these two teams played, the game really wasn't close. Israel jumped out to a 3-0 lead after goals in the ninth minute by Manor Solomon, 20th minute by Dabbur and 33rd minute by Zahavi before Austria scored its first goal. The team scored two straight before Israel answered with two of its, own including another one from Zahavi.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    12
    2021

    Austria vs Israel

    TV CHANNEL: TUDNxtra 2
    Time
    2:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
