How to Watch Bolivia vs. Brazil: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Bolivia hosts undefeated Brazil in the final round of matches in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying tournament on Tuesday.

Bolivia arrived at the last round of qualifying still with the mathematical possibility of at least obtaining the intercontinental playoff spot (fifth place) with a pair of wins and the right outcomes in the matches around them. The Bolivians then lost 3-0 to Colombia and were eliminated altogether from advancing. Brazil, on the other hand, is breaking records with its unbeaten run so far, sitting in first place with 42 points and a 13-3-0 record.

How to Watch Bolivia vs. Brazil Today:

Match Date: March 29, 2022

Match Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: fubo Sports Network 2

Live Stream Bolivia vs. Brazil on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Brazil has continued to play its best available players despite having already qualified to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar months ago on top of securing its top position in the standings. Tite wants the best possible version of the team, though, meaning that he will continue to play his best players in hopes of being in best possible form heading into the world's most prestigious soccer tournament. 

Tite also announced that the tournament in Qatar will be his last with the Brazilian national team, putting even more hunger in the squad to accomplish the ultimate goal of achieving that sixth World Cup title.

Brazil will be without Neymar and Vinicius Jr. due to them both being suspended after accumulating their second yellow cards in the victory over Chile.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

