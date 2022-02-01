Chile and Bolivia face off Tuesday in CONMEBOL qualifying for the 2022 World Cup.

As of now, Chile and Bolivia are set to miss the 2022 World Cup. The top four teams in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying advance directly, while the fifth-place team heads to a playoff against the fourth-place team in CONCACAF. Chile is currently in seventh, with Bolivia in eighth.

How to Watch Bolivia vs Chile Today:

Game Date: Feb. 1, 2022

Game Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 2

Live stream the Bolivia vs Chile game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

But both teams still have a shot. Chile is three points back of fifth-place Uruguay, so a win on Tuesday can put it right back in contention. Bolivia needs a little more luck but is only one point behind Chile.

These two teams played their first qualifier in June, drawing 1–1. Chile's Erick Pulgar, a midfielder for Serie A team Fiorentina, scored in the 69th minute, but Bolivia was able to even things up in the 81st minute when Marcelo Moreno—a striker in Brazil's second-tier league for Cruzeiro—scored on a penalty kick. Moreno has scored 29 international goals, the most in Bolivian history.

Overall, these teams played three times in 2021. In addition to the World Cup qualifier, Chile won a friendly in March 2–1 and a Copa América match in June 1–0.

Regional restrictions may apply.