Uruguay have lost their shape in World Cup qualifying, and a trip to the heights of Bolivia could pose more problems.

A 1-0 defeat at home to Argentina has squeezed Uruguay out of CONMEBOL’s World Cup qualifying places as they look to regain a top-five spot when they travel to Bolivia on Tuesday.

Time is running out for La Celeste as South America’s elite enter the home stretch on the road to Qatar, and Bolivia have proved difficult to defeat in the high altitude of La Paz of late.

How to Watch Bolivia vs. Uruguay Today

Game Date: Nov. 16, 2021

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

Game Venue: Estadio Hernando Siles, La Paz, Bolivia

TV: fubo Sports Network 2

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV

Oscar Tabarez will be sorely disappointed that his side have lost their last three qualifiers and are eyeing the prospect of going four competitive games without a win for the first time since 2017.

That recent dip is more understandable given their last three defeats came against CONMEBOL leaders Brazil and Argentina (twice), who have been acres ahead of their continental competition thus far:

Bolivia have won their last two home games and look a threat at home despite succumbing 3-0 in Peru last time out, keeping them ninth among South America’s 10 contenders with five games to play.

Marcelo Moreno remains the top scorer in CONMEBOL qualifying with eight goals to his name, which includes a brace against Uruguay when Bolivia lost the reverse fixture 4-2 back in June.

Tabarez’s team have won their last four meetings with La Verde and were 2-0 victors the last time they visited the Estadio Hernando Siles in October 2015.

While Bolivia have all-time top-scorer Moreno leading their line, the Uruguayan attack is spearheaded by their own standard-bearer in Luis Suarez.

The Atletico Madrid frontman will have extra pressure on his shoulders considering striker partner Edinson Cavani remains unavailable, having remained at Manchester United to treat a tendon injury during this international break.

