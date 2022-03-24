Skip to main content

How to Watch Brazil vs. Chile in CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying 2022: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Brazil puts its undefeated run on the line when it hosts desperate-for-points Chile in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers on Thursday.

Brazil is demolishing its competition in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying tournament. The club is currently on a 32-match undefeated run in the tournament, a streak that dates back to 2016 in the qualifying tournament towards the 2018 World Cup in Russia. In the current edition, Tite's national team was the first to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, is in first place in the standings with a 12-3-0 record and actually has a game in hand due to the match that was postponed with Argentina.

How to Watch Brazil vs. Chile Today:

Match Date: March 24, 2022

Match Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

TV: fuboTV 4K 4

Live Stream Brazil vs. Chile on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Chile, on the other hand, must win its last two matches in the CONMEBOL qualifying tournament in order to have a chance at securing a spot at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Martín Lasarte's squad is in sixth place with 19 points, just two below the intercontinental playoff spot in the standings (Peru, fifth with 21 points).

La Roja is coming off of a 3-2 victory in its visit to Bolivia on the 16th matchday thanks to goals from Alexis Sánchez and Marcelino Núñez.

Chile will face Brazil followed by a matchup with fourth-place Uruguay at home on the final matchday of the tournament.

Chile has never won in World Cup qualifying when playing in Brazil (0-0-6), so tonight, it has a chance to make history.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
24
2022

Brazil vs. Chile

TV CHANNEL: fuboTV 4K 4
Time
7:20
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying 2022

