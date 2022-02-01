How to Watch Brazil vs. Paraguay

Brazil will look to tighten their grip on CONMEBOL's section of World Cup qualifying even further when it hosts Paraguay.

Paraguay hasn't bested Brazil inside a 90-minute matchup in almost 14 years, but its hopes for an upset on Tuesday may be boosted by the fact the Selecao are already headed to the 2022 World Cup.

The CONMEBOL standings leaders are already guaranteed to finish as one of four automatic qualifiers with three games to play, while Paraguay needs a win to preserve its hopes of making it to Qatar.

Paraguay enjoyed a promising enough start to the qualification campaign before the wheels began to fall off, a dip that started with Brazil being the first team to beat the team on this qualifying trail.

Neymar and Lucas Paqueta supplied the finishes at each end of the game to seal matters when these teams last met in June 2021, the third meeting in a row in which Paraguay failed to score.

Fast forward to today and the attack is even less effective, having gone six matches and more than 540 minutes without finding the back of the net.

It’s the kind of drought that will have Brazil—the best defense in South America with only five goals conceded in qualifying—licking its lips at the prospect of another three points.

Tite experimented slightly with his lineup en route to a 1-1 draw away to Ecuador last Thursday, namely offering Philippe Coutinho his first international cap in more than a year.

The Barcelona playmaker has impressed since joining former Liverpool teammate Steven Gerrard, and he may be expected to keep his place in the starting XI.

Paraguay, meanwhile, will be missing defender Gustavo Gomez after he was sent off late in the recent 1-0 defeat at home to Uruguay. Attacking midfielder Matias Rojas is also suspended.

Gomez, who has four international goals to his name, holds the record for most goals and caps on the current Paraguay squad, summing up its search for attacking inspiration.

