How to Watch 2022 World Cup Qualifying: El Salvador vs. Canadá: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Canada has been the top team in World Cup qualifying and will look to remain undefeated as they take on El Salvador.

Canada could finish the World Cup qualifying undefeated if it claims a victory today over El Salvador. El Salvador is on the outside looking in for qualifying and will need to get something going if it wants to qualify for Qatar.

How to watch Canada vs El Salvador today:

Game Date: Feb. 2, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Universo

Watch the Canada vs El Salvador match online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

El Salvador is behind a few countries and has a lot of ground to make up. Both of these countries are coming off a win. 

Canada is coming off five-straight wins, and El Salvador is coming off a win over USA. This will be a very important match for both of these clubs. Canada has basically punched its ticket into the World Cup and El Salvador is fighting for a spot.

El Salvador isn't projected to win, but its back is against the wall and will have to show up today against Canada if there is going to be any shot of qualifying.

Tune into NBC Universo at 9 p.m. ET to see if El Salvador can pull the big upset against Canada.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
2
2022

El Salvador vs. Canadá

TV CHANNEL: NBC Universo
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
