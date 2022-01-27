Skip to main content

How to Watch Chile vs Argentina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

FIFA CONMEBOL's No. 2-ranked team Argentina will take on Chile, which is trying to rise in the rankings of qualifying today.

Chile has 16 points through 14 games with a goal differential of -1. Its last game in qualifying ended in a win against El Salvador 1-0 on a game-winning 95th-minute goal from Sebastián Vegas.

Chile is led by Alexis Sánchez and Jean Meneses. Sánchez, the Inter Milan star, has three goals in 11 matches with his national team. Meneses, from León, has two goals in 10 matches.

How to Watch Chile vs Argentina Today:

Game Date: Jan. 27, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 2

Live stream the Chile vs Argentina game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Argentina is the No. 2 team in the qualifying thus far. It has 29 points through 13 games with a goal differential of +14. Its last game in qualifying ended in a 0-0 draw with Brazil.

Argentina is led by Giovani Lo Celso and Lautaro Martínez. Lo Celso, the Tottenham midfielder, has five goals in 10 matches. Martínez, Sánchez's teammate on Inter Milan, has three goals in 13 matches.

The last time these two teams played in Copa America and in qualifying both ended in a 1-1 draw. It would take going back to 2019 before finding a game between these two nations that didn't end in a draw. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
27
2022

Chile vs Argentina

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network 2
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 20, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates with right wing Reilly Smith (19) and center William Karlsson (71) after scoring a goal against the Montreal Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights at Florida Panthers

3 minutes ago
Jan 18, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) celebrates with right wing Corey Perry (10) and right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) and defenseman Cal Foote (52) after scoring a goal against the LA Kings in the third period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch New Jersey Devils at Tampa Bay Lightning

3 minutes ago
Jan 22, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) celebrates after a 7-3 victory against the Arizona Coyotes at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch New York Rangers at Columbus Blue Jackets

3 minutes ago
Jan 15, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal in overtime against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Seattle Kraken at Pittsburgh Penguins

3 minutes ago
DREXEL BASKETBALL
College Basketball

How to Watch Drexel at James Madison

3 minutes ago
miami women basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Miami at Wake Forest in Women's College Basketball

3 minutes ago
imago0028757278h
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying

How to Watch Jamaica vs. Mexico

3 minutes ago
soccer
CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying 2022

How to Watch Chile vs Argentina

3 minutes ago
US MENS SOCCER
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying

How to Watch United States vs. El Salvador

33 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy