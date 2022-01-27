FIFA CONMEBOL's No. 2-ranked team Argentina will take on Chile, which is trying to rise in the rankings of qualifying today.

Chile has 16 points through 14 games with a goal differential of -1. Its last game in qualifying ended in a win against El Salvador 1-0 on a game-winning 95th-minute goal from Sebastián Vegas.

Chile is led by Alexis Sánchez and Jean Meneses. Sánchez, the Inter Milan star, has three goals in 11 matches with his national team. Meneses, from León, has two goals in 10 matches.

How to Watch Chile vs Argentina Today:

Game Date: Jan. 27, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 2

Live stream the Chile vs Argentina game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Argentina is the No. 2 team in the qualifying thus far. It has 29 points through 13 games with a goal differential of +14. Its last game in qualifying ended in a 0-0 draw with Brazil.

Argentina is led by Giovani Lo Celso and Lautaro Martínez. Lo Celso, the Tottenham midfielder, has five goals in 10 matches. Martínez, Sánchez's teammate on Inter Milan, has three goals in 13 matches.

The last time these two teams played in Copa America and in qualifying both ended in a 1-1 draw. It would take going back to 2019 before finding a game between these two nations that didn't end in a draw.

Regional restrictions may apply.