Two of the top four teams in CONMEBOL qualifying for the 2022 World Cup face off Tuesday.

With the top four teams in the final standings in the CONMEBOL qualifying competition moving on to the 2022 World Cup, third-place Ecuador and fourth-place Chile have to feel good about where they stand.

One team could put even more distance between itself and the other teams vying for those spots Tuesday as Ecuador and Chile face off.

How to Watch Chile vs. Ecuador Today:

Match Date: Nov. 16, 2021

Match Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Latino Network

Live Stream Chile vs. Ecuador on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ecuador is in third with 20 points through 13 games. After missing the World Cup in 2018, Ecuador is looking to return for the fourth time since 2002. That 2002 appearance was the nation's first-ever time in the World Cup.

Chile sits fourth in the standings with 16 points, the same number as Colombia and Uruguay, though Chile is in front of those teams by goal differential.

Chile also missed the 2018 World Cup, but advanced to the Round of 16 in 2010 and 2014. In fact, the team has either missed the World Cup or made it to the Round of 16 in every Cup since 1982, though most of those years saw the team fail to qualify.

This is the second meeting of these teams during this qualification cycle. The first meeting in September ended in a scoreless draw. Ecuador is coming off a 1–0 win over Venezuela in its last match, while Chile beat Paraguay and has won three qualifying matches in a row, all shutouts.

Regional restrictions may apply.