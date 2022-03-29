Skip to main content

How to Watch Chile vs. Uruguay: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Chile puts its World Cup hopes on the line in the final round when it hosts Uruguay on Tuesday in the CONMEBOL qualifying tournament.

Chile is coming off of a brutal 4-0 loss to CONMEBOL leader Brazil, but it still has a chance of advancing at least to the intercontinental playoff spot towards the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. 

In order to advance to the playoff, Chile needs to beat Uruguay at home and hope that Peru and Colombia both draw or lose in their respective matches.

Uruguay has already qualified for the World Cup after defeating Peru 1-0 at home thanks to a finish from Giorgian de Arrascaeta. That makes it three straight wins for La Celeste since Diego Alonso took over as head coach of the squad for Óscar Washington Tabárez.

The victory over Peru had its drama at the end when a long ball in from outside of the box met the hands of Uruguayan keeper Sergio Rochet, who looked to walk backwards into his own goal and possibly take the ball too far back with him.

The referee, Anderson Daronco, with the help of his VAR assistants, decided that the ball didn't go behind the goal line in its totality, meaning that is wasn't a goal for the Peruvians.

Now Uruguay has qualified directly to the tournament in Qatar, while Peru must beat Paraguay in order to advance via the intercontinental playoff. That will be held in June against the winner of the playoff between United Arab Emirates and Australia.

