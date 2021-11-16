How to Watch Colombia vs. Paraguay

Both Colombia and Paraguay are hunting to end four-match winless streaks as the 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign resumes in Barranquilla.

Only four points separate Colombia and Paraguay in qualifying for the 2022 World Cup, with everything still to play for as the two teams collide at the Estadio Metropolitano on Tuesday.

Goals could be at a premium in Barranquilla considering neither team has managed to score in their last four games, and tensions were clear when this pair drew 1-1 back in September.

It’s nail-bitingly close among CONMEBOL’s World Cup contenders as we approach the final qualification matchdays, with only four points between fourth and ninth as things stand:

Paraguay began the campaign in promising fashion by going undefeated in their first five, though they’ve since lost their way and recorded three defeats from their last three outings.

New manager Guillermo Barros Schelotto made an unsuccessful start in the Paraguayan post after losing 1-0 at home to Chile on Thursday, their second loss to La Roja in the space of a month.

Colombia, meanwhile, was crushed after recording a hard-fought 1-0 loss to Brazil the following day, with Lucas Paqueta popping up late with the game’s only goal in Sao Paulo.

That brought an end to La Tricolor’s streak of seven games without a loss, having been the first team to take qualification points off leaders Brazil just last month.

That poses considerable promise of the improvements being made under Reinaldo Rueda, though there’s undeniably been a lack of killer touch after failing to score in four.

Radamel Falcao’s absence due to injury isn’t likely to help in that regard, with the country’s captain and all-time top scorer remaining with club Rayo Vallecano following injury.

On the other side of the park, Paraguay forward Angel Romero—the nation’s top scorer in qualifying with four goals—will look to impress as he continues to search for a new club, having left San Lorenzo in August.

