How to Watch Colombia vs Peru: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two teams fighting for the final advancement spot in CONMEBOL qualifying face on Friday as Colombia takes on Peru.

Heading into Friday's World Cup qualifying match, Colombia and Peru both have 17 points in the standings, with Colombia currently sitting in the important fifth spot, which would send it to the inter-confederation playoff for a World Cup spot, while Peru is in a spot that would send it home.

Match Date: Jan. 28, 2022

Match Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 2

Live Stream Colombia vs Peru on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Colombia has just three wins in 14 matches, but eight draws has helped the team keep pace. Only Brazil and Argentina have fewer losses than Colombia.

In its last qualifying match, Colombia drew Paraguay 0-0.

Peru won its most recent qualifying match back in November, beating Venezuela 2-1 with goals from Benevento striker Gianluca Lapadula and Al-Fateh midfielder Christian Cueva.

That win was Peru's fifth of the tournament, but it also has seven losses and a minus-five goal differential.

But while Peru has more wins than Colombia, it also has a head-to-head loss already to the team. Back in June, Colombia was all over the Peruvian team, winning 3-0. The team got goals from Everton centre-back Yerry Mina, Porto midfielder Mateus Uribe and Porto winger Luis Diaz in the match.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
