Skip to main content

How to Watch Ecuador vs Brazil: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The No. 1 CONMEBOL team, Brazil, takes the field against the No. 3 team, Ecuador, on Wednesday afternoon.

We are in for an exciting World Cup Qualifying match as the No. 1 and No. 3 CONMEBOL teams battle it out on the field. 

Ecuador is the No. 3 team after 14 matches played. It has 23 points and a goal differential of +23. It sits just behind Brazil and Argentina. In its last qualifying game, the team beat Chile 2-0.

Ecuador is led by Michael Estrada and Gonzalo Plata. Estrada has five goals in 13 matches, and Plata, who matches his games played, has three goals. Enner Valencia also has three goals in only nine games.

How to Watch Ecuador vs Brazil Today:

Game Date: Jan. 27, 2022

Game Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 2

Live stream the Ecuador vs Brazil game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Brazil is the leading team in CONMEBOL's qualifying for the World Cup. It has played 13 games and has 35 from those matches with a goal differential of +23. Brazil's last match ended in a 0-0 draw with Argentina.

Brazil is led by worldwide soccer star Neymar. Neymar has seven goals in 10 matches. He is followed by Richarlison and Roberto Firmino. Both of them have three goals in six matches played.

The last time these two teams met it ended in a 1-1 draw in Copa America. Éder Militão go on the board for Brazil, and Ángel Mena scored for Ecuador. With the talent on Brazil's team, they need to prove they can win against Ecuador.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
27
2022

Ecuador vs Brazil

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network 2
Time
3:45
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

NEYMAR
CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying 2022

How to Watch Ecuador vs Brazil

3 minutes ago
John Rahm
PGA Tour

How to Watch Farmers Insurance Open, Second Round

48 minutes ago
USATSI_17368949
LPGA Tour Golf

How to Watch Gainbridge LPGA, First Round

4 hours ago
Dijonai Carrington
Athletes Unlimited Basketball

How to Watch Athletes Unlimited Basketball: Team Carrington vs Team Mitchell

16 hours ago
san diego state
College Basketball

How to Watch San Diego State at Utah State

17 hours ago
Jan 24, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs forward Nathan Mensah (31) shoots the ball during the first half against the UNLV Rebels at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Utah State vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

17 hours ago
Jan 24, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs forward Nathan Mensah (31) shoots the ball during the first half against the UNLV Rebels at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

San Diego State vs. Utah State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

17 hours ago
Jan 23, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum (3) passes the ball around Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) and forward Pascal Siakam (3) in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Dallas Mavericks vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

17 hours ago
Jan 24, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) shoots over Utah Jazz forward Elijah Hughes (33) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

17 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy