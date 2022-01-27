The No. 1 CONMEBOL team, Brazil, takes the field against the No. 3 team, Ecuador, on Wednesday afternoon.

We are in for an exciting World Cup Qualifying match as the No. 1 and No. 3 CONMEBOL teams battle it out on the field.

Ecuador is the No. 3 team after 14 matches played. It has 23 points and a goal differential of +23. It sits just behind Brazil and Argentina. In its last qualifying game, the team beat Chile 2-0.

Ecuador is led by Michael Estrada and Gonzalo Plata. Estrada has five goals in 13 matches, and Plata, who matches his games played, has three goals. Enner Valencia also has three goals in only nine games.

How to Watch Ecuador vs Brazil Today:

Game Date: Jan. 27, 2022

Game Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 2

Live stream the Ecuador vs Brazil game on fuboTV:

Brazil is the leading team in CONMEBOL's qualifying for the World Cup. It has played 13 games and has 35 from those matches with a goal differential of +23. Brazil's last match ended in a 0-0 draw with Argentina.

Brazil is led by worldwide soccer star Neymar. Neymar has seven goals in 10 matches. He is followed by Richarlison and Roberto Firmino. Both of them have three goals in six matches played.

The last time these two teams met it ended in a 1-1 draw in Copa America. Éder Militão go on the board for Brazil, and Ángel Mena scored for Ecuador. With the talent on Brazil's team, they need to prove they can win against Ecuador.

