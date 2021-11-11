Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    How to Watch Ecuador vs. Venezuela: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Ecuador tries to stay in position to qualify for the 2022 World Cup when it faces Venezuela on Thursday.
    CONMEBOL qualifying for the 2022 World Cup resumes on Thursday with matchday 13 of 18. Ecuador is currently third in the standings with 17 points, while its opponent in this game, Venezuela, is in last place with seven points.

    How to Watch Ecuador vs. Venezuela Today:

    Match Date: Nov. 11, 2021

    Match Time: 3:40 p.m. ET

    TV: fubo Sports Network 2

    Live Stream Ecuador vs. Venezuela on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Ecuador is looking to return to the World Cup after missing it in 2018. After never making a World Cup appearance, the country finally qualified in 2002, then made it in three out of four playings after that. The team has five wins in 12 matches so far.

    Venezuela has two wins in 12 matches, but with nine losses, it has put itself in a huge hole. There's still time for the team to find something, but it's firmly on the path to bringing up the rear in the final standings. The team has never qualified for the World Cup.

    That's not to say Venezuela can't beat Ecuador because it already did in the last meeting of the teams, picking up a 2-1 win.

    Enner Valencia found the bet on a penalty shot in the 37th minute to give Ecuador a 1-0 lead, but Venezuela stormed back, with Darwin Machís scoring in stoppage time at the end of the first half to tie it, then Eduard Bello scoring in the second half to give Venezuela the upset win.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying 2022

