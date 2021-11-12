Skip to main content
    • November 12, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch England vs Albania: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    One of the best soccer programs historically on the world stage continues its path to the World Cup as qualifiers continue for England against Albania.
    Author:

    In its last five World Cup qualifiers, England is 3-2-0. The team started at the beginning of September by beating Hungary 4-0. It beat Andorra 4-0 before drawing 1-1 with Poland. The team beat Andorra again 5-0 and then drew 1-1 with Hungary. Now, England heads into a matchup with Albania.

    How to Watch England vs Albania Today Online:

    Game Date: Nov. 12th, 2021

    Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

    TV: TUDNxtra 5

    You can live stream England vs Albania on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Albania is 3-0-2 in its last five qualifier games. The team started at the same time as England by losing to Poland 4-1. Albania then won three straight games—two against Hungary and one against San Marino. Most recently, it lost 1-0 to Poland which was an improvement over its 4-1 loss earlier this year.

    England is ranked No. 4 in the world in goals scored with 24, No. 5 in total shots with 98, No. 6 in assists with 18. The team is led on offense by forward Harry Kane, who has five goals and one assist on 17 shots. 

    Albania is led by forward Armando Broja, who has three goals and two assists on six shots on goal. He is followed by Myrto Uzuni and Rey Manaj, who both have two goals. Albania does rank higher than England in saves at No. 48 in the world.

    England is on top of group play, and that should continue after this game. Albania has put up some valiant efforts against teams like Poland and Hungary, but England is just a different level altogether.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
