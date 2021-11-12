Skip to main content
    • November 12, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Italy vs Switzerland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    It is a dead heat for pole position in Group C of the World Cup qualifying round, as Italy faces Switzerland on Friday.
    Author:

    Tied at 14 points apiece, there are only two goals separating Switzerland from group leader and current European champion Italy. After their first match ended a goalless draw, each team will enter their seventh matchday hoping to find the points they were unable to previously.

    How to Watch Italy vs Switzerland:

    Game Date: Nov. 12, 2021

    Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN 2

    Live stream Italy vs Switzerland on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Italy will be without its captain for this outing: Leo Bonucci will take the armband against Switzerland while Giorgio Chiellini is sidelined due to injury. Ciro Immobile will also be missing from the starting XI due to injury, raising questions about how Mancini will position his squad in light of these key absences.

    Italy is fortunately used to rebuilding as a team, and the flexibility that got it to the European championship level after failing to qualify for the World Cup in 2018 will make it easier for the team to excel despite these absences. Continuing its investment in youth, we'll likely see younger players like Alessandro Bastoni in a more prominent role in this match.

    The Swiss have a number of absentee players themselves, with Granit Xhaka topping the list. The captain and Arsenal midfielder is slated to return in January, in time for playoff appearances, should they be needed.

    Regional restrictions may apply

    How To Watch

    November
    12
    2021

    Italy vs Switzerland

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN 2
    Time
    2:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Soccer Fans 2
    FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying

    How to Watch Andorra vs. Poland

    41 seconds ago
    Soccer Fans 2
    FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying

    How to Watch Hungary vs. San Marino

    41 seconds ago
    Maryland Soccer
    FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying

    How to Watch Denmark vs. Faroe Islands

    41 seconds ago
    Soccer Fans
    FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying

    How to Watch Northern Ireland vs. Lithuania

    41 seconds ago
    Virginia Soccer
    CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying 2022

    How to Watch Italy vs Switzerland

    41 seconds ago
    Soccer Fans
    CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying 2022

    How to Watch England vs Albania

    41 seconds ago
    Soccer Fans
    CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying 2022

    How to Watch Austria vs Israel

    41 seconds ago
    USATSI_17142808
    PGA Tour

    How to Watch the Houston Open, Second Round

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17096184
    NBA G League Basketball

    How to Watch Santa Cruz Warriors at Oklahoma City Blue

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy