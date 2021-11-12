It is a dead heat for pole position in Group C of the World Cup qualifying round, as Italy faces Switzerland on Friday.

Tied at 14 points apiece, there are only two goals separating Switzerland from group leader and current European champion Italy. After their first match ended a goalless draw, each team will enter their seventh matchday hoping to find the points they were unable to previously.

How to Watch Italy vs Switzerland:

Game Date: Nov. 12, 2021

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN 2

Live stream Italy vs Switzerland on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Italy will be without its captain for this outing: Leo Bonucci will take the armband against Switzerland while Giorgio Chiellini is sidelined due to injury. Ciro Immobile will also be missing from the starting XI due to injury, raising questions about how Mancini will position his squad in light of these key absences.

Italy is fortunately used to rebuilding as a team, and the flexibility that got it to the European championship level after failing to qualify for the World Cup in 2018 will make it easier for the team to excel despite these absences. Continuing its investment in youth, we'll likely see younger players like Alessandro Bastoni in a more prominent role in this match.

The Swiss have a number of absentee players themselves, with Granit Xhaka topping the list. The captain and Arsenal midfielder is slated to return in January, in time for playoff appearances, should they be needed.

