Skip to main content

How to Watch World Cup Qualifying: Jamaica vs Costa Rica: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Costa Rica is on a tear lately and Jamaica is hoping to snap the current two-game winning streak.

Jamaica has lost the last two matches in World Cup qualifying. The previous outing was a 3-2 loss to Panama and before that was a 2-1 loss to Mexico. Jamaica is 10 points behind where it would need to qualify for Qatar, so it's unlikely.

How to watch Jamaica vs Costa Rica today:

Game Date: Feb. 2, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Universo

Watch the Jamaica vs Costa Rica game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Costa Rica has been great lately and hoping to extend a streak and make it into the World Cup.

Jamaica has nothing to lose at this point, so it will be playing for pride as a country. Costa Rica does have a lot to lose and will be hoping it can pull out a victory today. 

Costa Rica is four points behind the qualifying target and will need to win today if it wants to snag a spot in Qatar. This will be the biggest match of the year for the country and it will need to show up.

Tune in to NBC Universo at 6:30 p.m. ET to see this battle between two countries hoping to be competitive.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
2
2022

Jamaica vs Costa Rica

TV CHANNEL: NBC Universo
Time
6:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

COLOMBIA WORLD CUP
CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying 2022

How to Watch Jamaica vs Costa Rica

13 seconds ago
Jan 26, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Florida Gators guard Phlandrous Fleming Jr. (24) shoots the ball against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Florida at Missouri

23 minutes ago
tim-weah
SI Guide

USMNT Goes for Three Points in Frigid Minnesota

57 minutes ago
genk soccer stadium
Primeira Liga

How to Watch Sporting Lisbon vs Belenenses SAD

3 hours ago
Futsal Benfica
CONMEBOL Futsal Copa America.2022

How to Watch Venezuela vs Argentina in Futsal World Cup

3 hours ago
imago1008774694h
Scottish Premiership

How to Watch Celtic vs. Rangers

3 hours ago
college soccer
Primeira Liga

How to Watch Benfica vs Gil Vicente

4 hours ago
Burkina Faso
2021 Africa Cup of Nations

How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations: Burkina Faso vs. Senegal

4 hours ago
Kamari Wilson
College Football

How to Watch National Signing Day 2022

6 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy