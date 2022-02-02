Costa Rica is on a tear lately and Jamaica is hoping to snap the current two-game winning streak.

Jamaica has lost the last two matches in World Cup qualifying. The previous outing was a 3-2 loss to Panama and before that was a 2-1 loss to Mexico. Jamaica is 10 points behind where it would need to qualify for Qatar, so it's unlikely.

How to watch Jamaica vs Costa Rica today:

Game Date: Feb. 2, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Universo

Costa Rica has been great lately and hoping to extend a streak and make it into the World Cup.

Jamaica has nothing to lose at this point, so it will be playing for pride as a country. Costa Rica does have a lot to lose and will be hoping it can pull out a victory today.

Costa Rica is four points behind the qualifying target and will need to win today if it wants to snag a spot in Qatar. This will be the biggest match of the year for the country and it will need to show up.

Tune in to NBC Universo at 6:30 p.m. ET to see this battle between two countries hoping to be competitive.

