Two bottom teams that are looking to make a run in qualifying will face off as Paraguay takes on Uruguay on Wednesday.

Paraguay is the No. 9 ranked team in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying. It has 13 points, which is seven in front of Venezuela and two behind Bolivia, with a goal differential of -9 goals.

Paraguay is led by Ángel Romero and Kaku. Romero has four goals in 13 matches to lead the team, but Kaku, the transfer to the New York Red Bulls, has two goals in six matches with the national team.

How to Watch Paraguay vs Uraguay Today:

Game Date: Jan. 27, 2022

Game Time: 5:45 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 3

Live stream the Paraguay vs Uraguay game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Uruguay is the No. 7 seed in the qualifying right now. This team has 16 points throughout 14 matches. It sits tied with Chile, which is one point behind Peru and Colombia and is one point ahead of Bolivia.

Uruguay is led by Luis Suárez and Giorgian de Arrascaeta. The Atletico star, Suarez, has five goals in 10 matches and Arrascaeta doesn't fall far behind with three goals in just five matches.

The last time these two teams met was in Copa America. Uraguay came out on top with a 1-0 victory behind a 21st-minute goal from Edison Cavani. The teams did tie, though, in the qualifying match against each other.

