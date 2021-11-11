Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Peru vs. Bolivia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    A reborn Bolivia travels to Peru in pursuit of its first road victory in 2022 World Cup qualification.
    Author:

    Chances are running low for Peru and Bolivia to make up ground in the hunt for a 2022 World Cup spot, as the CONMEBOL qualifying hopefuls resume the campaign in Lima on Thursday.

    La Verde finds itself all of a sudden back in contention after back-to-back October wins, but Ricardo Gareca’s men could leapfrog their next opponents up to sixth if the right results go in their favor.

    How to Watch Peru vs. Bolivia Today

    Game Date: Nov. 11, 2021

    Game Time: 8:50 p.m. ET

    TV: fubo Sports Network 2

    Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Nine straight games without a win not long ago left Bolivia looking dead and buried on the road to Qatar, but César Farías now finds his side on its best run of results since he took over in 2019.

    Last month’s victories over Peru (1-0) and Paraguay (4-0) marked the first time the team has secured successive wins under the coach, moving them within four points of the qualifying places.

    Incredibly, Bolivia’s captain and all-time top scorer Marcelo Moreno didn’t account for any of those five goals, though he remains the leading finisher among CONMEBOL’s ranks:

    The 34-year-old stands a decent chance of adding to that haul against a defense that’s conceded a little more than 1.5 goals per game on average thus far in qualifying.

    That defensive record pales in comparison to a Bolivian backline that’s given up 25 goals in 12 outings to date (2.08 goals per game), however, at least three more than any other team.

    Peru’s defeat in the reverse fixture last month ended a streak of nine games unbeaten against Bolivia, having won four meetings in a row prior to that, two of which came in World Cup qualifying.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying 2022

    How to Watch Peru vs. Bolivia

