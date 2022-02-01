Skip to main content

How to Watch Peru vs Ecuador: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Peru takes on Ecuador in World Cup qualifying, with both teams currently holding qualifying spots to Qatar.

Third-place Ecuador (24 points) and fourth-place Peru (20 points) will face on Tuesday in a CONMEBOL qualifier for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

How to Watch Peru vs Ecuador Today:

Match Date: Feb. 1, 2022

Match Time: 8:45 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Latino Network 2

Live Stream Peru vs Ecuador on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Both teams are having nice runs right now, with Ecuador sitting at plus-10 in goal differential and in a good spot to advance, especially if it gets a win on Tuesday.

Peru is fighting a little bit of a tighter battle for the spot, as it took a 1-0 win over Colombia to move the team up into this position. The two sides had been tied at 17 points each before the last match.

The first match between these two teams in June resulted in a 2-1 win for Peru. Al-Fateh midfielder Christian Cueva put Peru on the board first, while Boca Juniors right-back Luis Advincula made it 2-0 in the 89th minute. Ecuador managed a stoppage time goal from Real Valladolid winger Gonzalo Plata for the final 2-1 margin.

Peru is looking to make its second consecutive World Cup appearance, which would be the first time since 1978/1982 that it appeared in back-to-back tournaments. Ecuador last played in the World Cup in 2014.

Regional restrictions may apply.

