Peru hosts Paraguay in the final round of the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying tournament on Tuesday.

The Peruvian national team faced off last Thursday in a matchup that had direct implications in its journey towards advancing to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Peru had to beat Uruguay in order to secure its spot in at least the intercontinental playoff in June. Ricardo Gareca's team lost 1-0 and now must win at home against Paraguay in order to secure that fifth place playoff spot.

How to Watch Peru vs. Paraguay Today:

Match Date: March 29, 2022

Match Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: fubo Sports Network 5

Live Stream Peru vs. Paraguay on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

With Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador and Uruguay having secured their direct qualification spots in the top four of the CONMEBOL qualifying tournament, Peru, Colombia and Chile are now all fighting for the fifth and final intercontinental playoff spot with one match to go.

Peru has its path laid out in the simplest way: win at home against Paraguay. Colombia needs to win and hope that Peru draws or loses to Paraguay, while Chile needs to win and hope that both Colombia and Peru achieve more than one point on the final matchday of the tournament.

Regional restrictions may apply.